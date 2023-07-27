Powder Springs planning more summer events

Two special events are planned in Powder Springs on July 29 and more later in the summer and fall.

For July 29, they are the Back 2 School Bash from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sounds of the Springs Concert Series at 7:30 p.m.

The events will be held at the Hardy Family Automotive Amphitheater, Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Drive, downtown Powder Springs.

For Back 2 School Bash, there will be vendors, food and entertainment for the youth.

Linked Up Church is partnering with the First Baptist Church of Powder Springs and the Powder Springs Task Force to present this event.

That evening, performers will be Head Games, a Foreigner tribute band.

The concert is free.

No pets, no tobacco and no chairs - except lawn chairs - will be allowed.

More events are:

Food Trucks Frenzy: 6-9 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays through October in the city parking lot, 4451 Marietta St. Find more details at facebook.com/TheMarketAtPowderSprings.

The Market at Powder Springs: 6-9 p.m. first and third Thursdays through October in the city parking lot, 4451 Marietta St. More details can be found at facebook.com/TheMarketAtPowderSprings.

Family to Park Day: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at the amphitheater. “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” will be the movie. Bring your own food and drinks but no alcoholic beverages.

For more information, visit CityOfPowderSprings.org.