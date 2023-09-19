North Georgia State Fair is Sept. 21 to Oct. 1

The 91st North Georgia State Fair is set for Sept. 21 to Oct. 1 at Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta.

Hours are 4-11 p.m. Sept. 21, 4 p.m.-midnight Sept. 22, 10 a.m. to midnight Sept. 23, 12:30-10 p.m. Sept. 24, 4-11 p.m. Sept. 25-28, 4 p.m.-midnight Sept. 29, 10 a.m. to midnight Sept. 30 and 12:30-10 p.m. Oct. 1.

For this year, the youth policy is that no one under the age of 17 will be allowed admission without a parent after 6 p.m.

Parking is $5 cash only.

Cash, card, tap and pay may be used for admission and ride tickets.

Online through Sept. 20, admission is $7 and 21 ride tickets are $11.

Gate prices are $10.

Gate ride tickets are $1.25 per ticket, 21 tickets for $20, 55 tickets for $50 and 120 tickets for $100.

Through Oct. 1, purchase half-price admission at any Metro Atlanta O’Reilly Auto Parts store.

Children, 10 and younger, are free.

Find more details at NorthGeorgiaStateFair.com or facebook.com/TheNorthGeorgiaStateFair.