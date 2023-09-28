North Georgia State Fair provides variety of food vendors

While some people go to the fair to ride the roller coasters, pet the goats or play carnival games, others go just for the food.

On Saturday, thousands of people from Cobb and surrounding counties attended the North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing, and lined up to try turkey legs, pork chops on sticks, roasted ears of corn, cotton candy and other fair fare.

The fair, at Jim R. Miller Park, ends Sunday.

The day was breezy, the heat of the summer having retreated somewhat, and families strolled between booths in the warm sunlight.

One Cobb resident, Brad Shumpert, said he has been coming to this fair since he was an infant more than 40 years ago, and that one of his favorite things at the fair is the lemonade.

“Alright, we’re going to go with a tanker,” Shumpert said. “It is a cup that looks like me. Round, robust and sweet.”

Shumpert, who works for Cobb County Parks and Recreation, said another big hit for fair food is the corn on the cob, which has been roasted at the fair by Boy Scout Troop 757 for decades.

That was just one of several such recommendations people gave for the corn that afternoon, and, sure enough, volunteers were shucking corn and laying it over a grill, just as they have for at least 40 years, they said.

“Most of the people here are parents of Scouts,” said Stacey Gossett as she shucked an ear of corn. “We do this to fundraise, so the kids don’t have to pay for their camping trips.”

One food vendor, Cassara Tulloh of Plant City, Florida, said her grandfather started Spivey’s Southern Grill 35 years ago, and she has been working at it her entire life. The vendor travels six months out of the year, following a fair circuit through the summer and early fall throughout Georgia, North and South Carolina and Florida. They are known for their cheesesteaks, Tulloh said.

Over at the Gordo Cheese Dip truck, workers handed out free samples of cheese dip.

“We are here for the people,” said Connor Boid of Marietta. “We bring cheese to the people, swag to the people, and, typically, people love us.”

Fair manager Tod Miller said the fair has around 70 food vendors this year, which is about what it usually has year-to-year. Miller said he could have more vendors, but he tries to limit the number so that all of the vendors get enough sales that participating remains profitable.

While Miller declined to comment on the total amount of revenue the fair typically takes in, he said it was generating around 10-12% more per day than it made last year. He estimated that around 4,000 people attended Saturday.

“The weather’s perfect,” he said. “I mean, it’s 80 degrees and a nice breeze. That’s just what we dream of. It’s not too hot to eat, and we’ve got a great crowd.”

