National Day of Prayer events in Cobb on May 4

Credit: National Day of Prayer

Credit: National Day of Prayer

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
56 minutes ago

Events for the annual National Day of Prayer are scheduled in Cobb County at varying times Thursday.

To mobilize unified public prayer for America, the event was established in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.

Among the Cobb locations and times are:

  • Mableton: noon-1 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church of Mableton, 5385 Church St., Mableton. Contact is Jeff Davis at jeff@mtpisgah.church.
  • Marietta: 8-9 a.m. Thursday at Marietta Vineyard Church, 2060 Lower Roswell Road, Suite 300, Marietta.
  • Powder Springs: 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday at Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Drive, Powder Springs. Bring your chair and/or blanket for lawn seating. Join for a time of prayer, praise through music and an inspirational message from local spiritual leaders and worship teams. For more information, contact Event Coordinator Michele Coursey at mcoursey@cityofpowdersprings.org. CityOfPowderSprings.org/808/Day-of-Prayer

More information can be found for in-person and online events at http://www.nationaldayofprayer.org.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
