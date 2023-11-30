Menorah Lighting in Marietta is Dec. 10

The Jewish celebration of Hanukkah will be celebrated in Cobb County from Dec. 7-15.
Congregation Ner Tamid, based in Marietta, will host the free event that is open to all.
The Menorah Lighting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10 on the Glover Park Stage, Marietta Square, 4 Depot St. NE, Marietta.
Led by Rabbi Joseph Prass, the celebration will include Hanukkah music, drawings, prizes, free hot chocolate, donuts and gelt.
Commemorating the rededication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem, Hanukkah (Chanukah) is the Jewish eight-day, wintertime “festival of lights” celebrated with a nightly menorah lighting, special prayers and fried foods, according to chabad.org/holidays.
For more information, visit MyNerTamid.org, tinyurl.com/3ptrymzc or tinyurl.com/4fm6fnu4.
