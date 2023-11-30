Menorah Lighting in Marietta is Dec. 10

The Jewish celebration of Hanukkah will be celebrated in Cobb County from Dec. 7-15.

Congregation Ner Tamid, based in Marietta, will host the free event that is open to all.

The Menorah Lighting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10 on the Glover Park Stage, Marietta Square, 4 Depot St. NE, Marietta.