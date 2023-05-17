X

Marietta hiring event is May 24

Credit: City of Marietta

Credit: City of Marietta

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Marietta will hold a hiring event for essential workers for the city’s parks, recreation and facilities departments from 9 a.m. to noon May 24 at the Custer Park Sports and Fitness Center, 545 Kenneth E. Marcus Way, Marietta.

On-the-spot interviews and conditional offers will be available for parks and ground maintenance and part-time recreation staff.

More information can be found at bit.ly/44qQueC.

Carolyn Cunningham
