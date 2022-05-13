Marietta denies request to build 206 rental units near Kennestone Hospital

“It is striking how much vacant land is available for development in such a seemingly prime commercial and residential area,” the Cobb County-based developer said in paperwork submitted to the city.

The company’s vision included 206 units consisting of 10 two-story townhomes and studio, one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments. Roughly 14,000 square feet of medical office space was also included in the proposal.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, several residents spoke against the development, citing traffic, density and aesthetic concerns.

“It’s just kind of mindboggling to us that we could consider that many apartments on this small amount of land,” said Rick Springfield, who spoke on behalf of the property homeowners association for the nearby McLaren Gates Townhomes.

Janice Hoover, another resident, complained about the three variances requested by the developer. Marietta doesn’t allow mixed-use developments on tracts smaller than five acres and only 5% of mixed-use residential units can be rentals. The developer wanted to make every unit a rental.

“These are big asks,” Hoover said. “... There are no other developments in our neighborhood that are 100% rental. This is a complete reversal of the city’s ordinances.”

The council unanimously voted to deny the developer’s rezoning request, killing the project and receiving a round of cheers from those attending the meeting.