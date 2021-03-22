Marietta tables 47 acres of mixed-use development

Tabled until at least April, two rezonings are expected to be considered by the Marietta City Council.
The matter concerns two requests from Nexus Marietta from Community Retail Commercial and Regional Retail Commercial to Mixed Use Commercial for nearly 17 acres at 350 Virginia Place and 19 lots on Meadowbrook Drive at the southeast intersection of I-75 and South Marietta Parkway.
To be called Nexus Gardens, this proposal includes the construction of 45,000 square feet of retail/restaurant/event space, 39 townhouses, 160 senior apartments and 176 multifamily apartments.
The second rezoning request from Nexus Marietta is for almost 30 acres at Blanche Drive, Blanche Court, Crestridge Drive, Herbert Drive and Scott Drive from Single Family Residential and Regional Retail Commercial to Planned Residential Development - Single Family.
Proposed are 156 single-family units.
Applicant attorney Kevin Moore had requested that the Council table this matter so that Public Works would have more time to review the newly received traffic study.
Both of these rezonings have been recommended for denial 7-0 by the Marietta Planning Commission.
Information: mariettaga.gov