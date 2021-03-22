Marietta tables 47 acres of mixed-use development

The matter concerns two requests from Nexus Marietta from Community Retail Commercial and Regional Retail Commercial to Mixed Use Commercial for nearly 17 acres at 350 Virginia Place and 19 lots on Meadowbrook Drive at the southeast intersection of I-75 and South Marietta Parkway.

To be called Nexus Gardens, this proposal includes the construction of 45,000 square feet of retail/restaurant/event space, 39 townhouses, 160 senior apartments and 176 multifamily apartments.