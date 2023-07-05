Marietta Campmeeting is July 14-23

The annual Marietta Campmeeting is scheduled for July 14-23 at 2300 Roswell Road, Marietta.

Several speakers and singers will be at the site, where revival services have been held for 10 days every July since 1837.

Daily services will be held at 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., beginning at 7:30 p.m. July 14 and concluding at 11 a.m. July 23.

Children’s Church is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon July 17-21, with activities including Bible lessons, games, arts and crafts.

The schedule includes worship services, a picnic, a watermelon cutting, an ice cream social, a red-back revival singing and Communion Sunday.

For information, visit 770-565-4386, mariettacampmeeting.org/history or facebook.com/MariettaCampmeeting.