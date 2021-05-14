Kennesaw Farmers Market opens on May 26

The Kennesaw Downtown Development Authority and Kennesaw First Baptist Church will present the Kennesaw Farmers Market from May 26 to Aug. 11.
This year’s market will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays in the parking lot at Kennesaw First Baptist Church, 2958 N. Main St., Kennesaw, according to a city statement.
The market will feature farmers, makers and some local favorite food trucks.
On a typical market day in summer, more than 20 vendors will offer their best vegetables, fruits, baked goods and specialty items.
Interested vendors may contact KennesawFarmersMarket@gmail.com for more information on vendor applications and scheduling.
Vendors are encouraged - but not required - to accept electronic payments.
Shoppers should be aware that some vendors might accept cash only.
Information: kennesaw-ga.gov, kfbc.org