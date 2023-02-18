Kennesaw celebrates Black History Month on Feb. 25

The Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History, 2829 Cherokee St. NW, Kennesaw will celebrate the contributions of Black Americans throughout history with a Black American History Month event 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 25.
The event will feature reenactors, education tables with hands-on activities focusing on Black Americans in WWII, the railroad industry, an electrical activity and a reading nook highlighting Black American storybooks.
A United States Colored Troops (USCT) soldier encampment will be set up on the front lawn with musketry demonstrations taking place every hour on the hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The program is free with the purchase of regular museum admission.
Visit SouthernMuseum.org.
