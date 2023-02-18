X
Dark Mode Toggle

Kennesaw celebrates Black History Month on Feb. 25

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
25 minutes ago

The Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History, 2829 Cherokee St. NW, Kennesaw will celebrate the contributions of Black Americans throughout history with a Black American History Month event 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 25.

The event will feature reenactors, education tables with hands-on activities focusing on Black Americans in WWII, the railroad industry, an electrical activity and a reading nook highlighting Black American storybooks.

A United States Colored Troops (USCT) soldier encampment will be set up on the front lawn with musketry demonstrations taking place every hour on the hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The program is free with the purchase of regular museum admission.

Visit SouthernMuseum.org.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett signs with ‘big time’ agent22h ago

Brent Key taking rebuild of Georgia Tech literally
17h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Bradley’s Buzz: If the Bears opt to deal Fields, I spy a trading partner
23h ago

Credit: Cedartown Middle School

Army veteran tried to free Georgia middle school teacher killed in crash
19h ago

Credit: Cedartown Middle School

Army veteran tried to free Georgia middle school teacher killed in crash
19h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Braves’ Michael Soroka experiencing hamstring tightness
20h ago
The Latest

Credit: Presto Photography

Kennesaw’s Touch-A-Truck, Summer Camp Expo are March 4
15h ago
Cobb sues contractor for 2018 water system failure
No cityhood transition committee for Mableton
Featured

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Who's Rico? The Trump Georgia investigation podcast, Episode 13 - AJC Breakdown
What is - and isn’t - in the Fulton grand jury report - Politically Georgia podcast
Senators study Georgia foster care problems that were subject of AJC reporting
21h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top