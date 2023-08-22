Incentive grants given to Cobb library system

Credit: Cobb County

Credit: Cobb County

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
47 minutes ago
Cobb County Public Library (CCPL) has been selected to receive grants to assist families and communities in expanding broadband access and improving digital skills.

The Public Library Association (PLA) recently announced a contribution from AT&T for Phase II of the PLA Digital Literacy Workshop Incentives, which allowed PLA to select more than 200 public libraries across 45 states to host digital literacy workshops.

Stratton Library Manager Patricia Ball is leading this initiative for Cobb County.

In August through December, the Digital Literacy grant of $6,000 for CCPL will allow workshops to be conducted at the Stratton, Switzer, South Cobb and North Cobb libraries.

The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) grant of $1,500 supports training for Cobb librarians to lead the ACP workshops for educating families on how to apply for the ACP benefit.

ACP provides eligible households up to $30 off internet or wireless service for qualifying families and provides discounts of up to $100 for equipment, including laptops, tablets and computers.

For more information, contact cobbcat.org.

First Republican candidate debate: How to watch
10h ago
Georgia is facing days of dangerous heat. Here’s what you need to know
