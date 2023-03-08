House advances bill to change city de-annexation process with some limits

Thomas (R-Holly Springs) said he brought the bill to help residents hold city officials accountable if they are unhappy with the services funded by their tax dollars.

“This is a property rights issue,” Thomas said. ”If your citizens are happy, and they live inside the city, and you’re providing them with the services, and you can justify your taxes, they’re gonna want to stay.”

Rusi Patel with the Georgia Municipal Association pushed back against the original bill because of the potential impact larger de-annexations could have on city financial planning, especially if cities lose significant portions of their tax bases.

While the changes to the bill are going in the right direction to limit large de-annexations, there are still some concerns, Patel said.

“It’s limited to up to 10 parcels, but there’s not a limitation on how many times that can happen,” Patel said. “While it might slow things down, you can still chip away at the city.”