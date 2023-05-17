Hearing on lawsuit over Cobb County’s electoral map postponed

The hearing, originally scheduled for May 23 in Cobb County Superior Court, will now take place July 7, said county spokesman Ross Cavitt.

Plaintiff Keli Gambrill, who is a Cobb County commissioner, filed suit against the county in her capacity as a resident to challenge the legality of the board’s Democratic majority amending its own district electoral map last year — an unprecedented move that has drawn no shortage of scrutiny from legal experts, lawmakers and residents.