Fulton County sheriff sends 100 inmates to Cobb to alleviate jail overcrowding

According to the statement, all of the relocated inmates are fully vaccinated detainees jailed for nonviolent, misdemeanor offenses.

Fulton County’s jail was built in 1989 and has been overcrowded for decades. The COVID-19 pandemic created a backlog of court cases that sent the overcrowding to historic levels, according to Fulton officials.

Labat has pressed Fulton County officials to build a new jail with more space — estimated to cost between $400 million and $500 million — to allow for more humane treatment of the detainees.

Fulton County Commissioners on Aug. 4 allocated up to $7.4 million for Cobb to take its prisoners when Fulton’s jail system exceeds its capacity.

The Cobb sheriff’s office will bill Fulton $80 per day to house each inmate. The six-month deal expires in February and has three incremental renewal options.