Free summer meals offered at 3 Cobb libraries

Happy Helpings, Georgia’s summer food service program, will provide free meals to children in three Cobb County public libraries weekdays through July.

Cobb County Public Library and Georgia Educational Resources Inc. (GER) are teaming for the fourth year to provide summer meal service.

Happy Helpings is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning.

Unlike last year’s drive-through service in library parking lots, this summer’s program will be sit-down breakfast and lunch meals.

While supplies last, meals will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis at the following locations and on these dates, excluding the week of July 3-7:

Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays through July 28, breakfast 10-10:30 a.m., lunch 11:30 a.m. to noon : North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway, Kennesaw. 770-801-5320

: North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway, Kennesaw. 770-801-5320 Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays through July 28, breakfast 10-10:30 a.m., lunch 11:30 a.m. to noon : South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road, Mableton. 678-398-5828

: South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road, Mableton. 678-398-5828 Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays through July 27, breakfast 9:30-10 a.m., lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.: Charles D. Switzer Library, 266 Roswell St., Marietta. 770-528-2320

Prepared by a local county-inspected commercial kitchen, the free meals are for children ages 18 and younger.

Adults 19 years and older, who are enrolled in school programs for persons with disabilities, also will receive meals.

Parents and caregivers must remain with their children during the meals.

Last year, CCPL and GER provided 26,950 meals to 1,925 children through a drive-through service at libraries.

Visit HappyHelpingsGa.com for information on the Happy Helpings program and children’s food insecurity in Georgia.

For information on CCPL summer programs and activities, visit cobbcat.org.