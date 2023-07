Through July 29, free lunches are being given to children from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Bethany United Methodist Church, 760 Hurt Road, Smyrna.

Five lunches and five breakfasts will be given to each child on a drive-through basis by MUST Ministries.

No registration is needed; just show up.

More information can be found at facebook.com/MUSTministries or MUSTministries.org.