X

Early voting begins in Mableton and Clayton County elections

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Cobb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Runoff Election Day is Tuesday, April 18

Advanced voting is underway for runoff elections in the new city of Mableton in Cobb County and in the sheriff’s race in Clayton County.

Voters in the new South Cobb city of Mableton will choose who will serve as the first mayor and four of the council members. Five of the seven races in March did not have a frontrunner with more than 50% of the vote, so the top two contenders in each will face off in the runoff.

Early voting in Mableton starts Monday, April 10, and ends Friday, April 14. Voting hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mable House Arts Center and the South Cobb Community Center.

ExploreMost races go to runoffs in Mableton mayor and council elections

In Clayton County, voters will decide between the final two candidates to fill the remainder of former Sheriff Victor Hill’s four-year term. The race initially had five contenders, but none received 50% of the vote.

Levon Allen, backed by Hill, received about 47% of the vote in the five-man race while Clarence Cox, his closest competitor and chief investigator for the Fulton County Solicitor General’s Office, received nearly 29%.

ExploreRace for Clayton County sheriff appears headed to a runoff

Clayton County’s early voting starts Monday, April 10, and ends Friday, April 18. Hours run from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at five locations: the Board of Elections and Registration Office, the Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center, Morrow City Hall, the South Clayton Recreation Center and the Virginia Burton Gray Recreation Center.

Runoff Election Day is Tuesday, April 18, when voting precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Officials also announced an emergency Election Day precinct change in Clayton. Instead of voting at the First Presbyterian Church of Jonesboro, JB05 precinct voters should go to the Board of Elections office.

Mableton municipal candidates:

Mayor: Aaron Carman, Michael Owens

District 2: Monica DeLancy, Dami Oladapo

District 3: Keisha Jeffcoat, Yashica Marshall

District 4: Patricia Auch, Cassandra Brown

District 5: TJ Ferguson, Cheryl Davis

Clayton County Sheriff candidates:

Levon Allen

Clarence Cox

About the Author

Follow Taylor Croft on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

New Gwinnett commissioner is outnumbered but undaunted1h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

DeKalb police: Man shot at car wash dies after being driven to Popeyes
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Mickelson, Spieth final-round pairing proved to be entertaining
7h ago

Credit: AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.

Game time set for Hawks-Heat play-in game
12h ago

Credit: AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.

Game time set for Hawks-Heat play-in game
12h ago

Credit: AP

As India’s population soars above all, fewer women have jobs
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Mableton Improvement Coalition

The Taste of Mableton is April 15
Acworth Art Fest is April 15-16
Tax assessor: Cobb’s tax digest to be high with home values still rising
Featured

Credit: Emory University

Emory baseball team scores 62 runs in 14-inning doubleheader
7h ago
Patricia Murphy: These political dogs make my day, maybe yours, too
New food items at Braves’ Truist Park include 3-foot-long sub, potato-wrapped hot dog
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top