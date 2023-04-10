Early voting begins in Mableton and Clayton County elections

Voters in the new South Cobb city of Mableton will choose who will serve as the first mayor and four of the council members. Five of the seven races in March did not have a frontrunner with more than 50% of the vote, so the top two contenders in each will face off in the runoff.

Early voting in Mableton starts Monday, April 10, and ends Friday, April 14. Voting hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mable House Arts Center and the South Cobb Community Center.