Early voting begins in Mableton and Clayton County elections

Advanced voting is underway for runoff elections in the new city of Mableton in Cobb County and in the sheriff’s race in Clayton County.
Voters in the new South Cobb city of Mableton will choose who will serve as the first mayor and four of the council members. Five of the seven races in March did not have a frontrunner with more than 50% of the vote, so the top two contenders in each will face off in the runoff.
Early voting in Mableton starts Monday, April 10, and ends Friday, April 14. Voting hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mable House Arts Center and the South Cobb Community Center.
In Clayton County, voters will decide between the final two candidates to fill the remainder of former Sheriff Victor Hill’s four-year term. The race initially had five contenders, but none received 50% of the vote.
Levon Allen, backed by Hill, received about 47% of the vote in the five-man race while Clarence Cox, his closest competitor and chief investigator for the Fulton County Solicitor General’s Office, received nearly 29%.
Clayton County’s early voting starts Monday, April 10, and ends Friday, April 18. Hours run from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at five locations: the Board of Elections and Registration Office, the Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center, Morrow City Hall, the South Clayton Recreation Center and the Virginia Burton Gray Recreation Center.
Runoff Election Day is Tuesday, April 18, when voting precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Officials also announced an emergency Election Day precinct change in Clayton. Instead of voting at the First Presbyterian Church of Jonesboro, JB05 precinct voters should go to the Board of Elections office.
Mableton municipal candidates:
Mayor: Aaron Carman, Michael Owens
District 2: Monica DeLancy, Dami Oladapo
District 3: Keisha Jeffcoat, Yashica Marshall
District 4: Patricia Auch, Cassandra Brown
District 5: TJ Ferguson, Cheryl Davis
Clayton County Sheriff candidates:
Levon Allen
Clarence Cox
About the Author
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com