Race for Clayton County sheriff appears headed to a run off

Also on Clayton County ballots Tuesday were contests for House District 75, mayor of Jonesboro and two Jonesboro council seats.

Eric Bell will replace Mike Glanton as the state representative for House District 75 after winning about 62% of the vote Tuesday. Glanton resigned from his Clayton County area seat in late January after 14 years in office.

In the Jonesboro mayor’s race, Donya Sartor appeared Tuesday to defeat challenger Pat Sebo-Hand while Alfred Dixon bested Arlene Charles for one of the two council seats. Don Dixon was unopposed in his quest for the other council seat.

But the race for sheriff was the main event. It garnered metro-wide attention because of Hill, who led Clayton County’s sheriff’s office with an iron fist for almost two decades. The controversial ex-lawman fancied himself a super-hero crusader, often using the Batman signal in social media postings that boasted of criminals locked up by the sheriff’s office.

He was convicted in October by a federal jury of violating the civil rights of six detainees at the Clayton jail by strapping them into restraint chairs as punishment. The chairs can lawfully be used if a detainee is a danger to himself or others.

A federal judge, who called Hill arrogant and said suggested his need for self-aggrandizement was his worst enemy, sentenced Hill earlier this month to 18 months in jail, six years of probation and 100 hours of community service upon completion of his incarceration. She also forbade him from taking any paid positions in law enforcement, including acting as a consultant.

Hill’s attorneys filed an appeal with the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals a day after he was sentenced.

About 17,000 of Clayton County’s 185,000 voters cast a ballot in Tuesday’s election, despite months of campaigning to replace Hill. It came of the heels of a very active six months of elections, including the Nov. 8 mid-term elections and the Dec. 6 runoff for Georgia Senate in which Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker.