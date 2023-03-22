Most races go to runoffs in Mableton mayor and council elections

The mayor’s race and four of the six council races in the city of Mableton appear to be heading to runoff elections, based on unofficial election results Tuesday night.
Candidates needed to receive over 50% of the vote to win outright. In Mableton, all of the races that had more than two candidates will be heading to a runoff election on April 18.
Aaron Carman — the mayoral candidate backed by the group that advocated against cityhood and later pushed to be de-annexed from the city — received the majority of the votes with about 36%. He will face Michael Owens, who received just over 30%, in the mayoral runoff.
In the city’s southernmost council District 1, Ron Davis won with about 52% of the vote against DeBorah Johnson.
None of the candidates for Districts 2, 3, 4 or 5 received more than 50% of the vote, so those races will also head to runoff elections.
A total of 6,041 people voted, a low turnout rate for the over 47,200 registered voters in Cobb County’s largest city. Most candidates were only separated by a few hundred votes.
Facing off in the District 2 runoff will be Monica DeLancy and Dami Oladapo. In District 3, residents will vote for Keisha Jeffcoat or Yashica Marshall.
Patricia Auch, the candidate sponsored by the de-annexation group, will face Cassandra Brown in the District 4 runoff. District 5′s race will include TJ Ferguson and Cheryl Davis.
Debora Herndon, who is backed by the de-annexation group, ran unopposed in the northernmost part of the city and will be the council member for District 6.
Results are unofficial until certified next week. To see complete unofficial results, go to the Secretary of State’s website or cobbelections.org.
