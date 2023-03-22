Most races go to runoffs in Mableton mayor and council elections

A total of 6,041 people voted, a low turnout rate for the over 47,200 registered voters in Cobb County’s largest city. Most candidates were only separated by a few hundred votes.

Facing off in the District 2 runoff will be Monica DeLancy and Dami Oladapo. In District 3, residents will vote for Keisha Jeffcoat or Yashica Marshall.

Patricia Auch, the candidate sponsored by the de-annexation group, will face Cassandra Brown in the District 4 runoff. District 5′s race will include TJ Ferguson and Cheryl Davis.

Debora Herndon, who is backed by the de-annexation group, ran unopposed in the northernmost part of the city and will be the council member for District 6.

Results are unofficial until certified next week. To see complete unofficial results, go to the Secretary of State’s website or cobbelections.org.

