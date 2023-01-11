BreakingNews
UPDATE: Georgia resumed collecting fuel tax today
ajc logo
X

Cobb seniors may be eligible for financial medical help

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
46 minutes ago

Cobb County senior citizens with low income may be eligible to receive financial help for some medical services.

Share the Care (STC) is a financial assistance program for Cobb residents older than 60 years old who are living with Alzheimer’s or other dementia, ALS, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, traumatic brain injury or other neurological condition.

This program can assist with prescriptions, medical supplies, hearing, dental and vision services.

STC will provide limited financial assistance, with vouchers up to $2,000 based on requested services.

To check eligibility for STC, call 770-528-5364 or bit.ly/3I8gd2S.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Stephen M. Dowell

Former Herschel Walker aide accuses a leading conservative of sexual harassment16h ago

Credit: Ashley Landis

Roster movement underway for Georgia Bulldogs after national title
15h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The Jolt: Jobs will dominate early GOP agenda in Georgia Legislature
2h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Georgia ICE whistleblower files suit against private prison company
3h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Georgia ICE whistleblower files suit against private prison company
3h ago

Credit: john spink

UPDATE: Flights resume in Atlanta after nationwide FAA outage
35m ago
The Latest

Credit: Cobb County

Cobb officials seek responses to various surveys
16h ago
Marietta opens registration for Mid-Winter Break Camp
22h ago
Acworth small business seminar is Jan. 26
Featured

Watch again: The scene on the field as Georgia repeats as national champs
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
16h ago
Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top