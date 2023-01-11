Cobb seniors may be eligible for financial medical help

Cobb County senior citizens with low income may be eligible to receive financial help for some medical services.
Share the Care (STC) is a financial assistance program for Cobb residents older than 60 years old who are living with Alzheimer’s or other dementia, ALS, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, traumatic brain injury or other neurological condition.
This program can assist with prescriptions, medical supplies, hearing, dental and vision services.
STC will provide limited financial assistance, with vouchers up to $2,000 based on requested services.
To check eligibility for STC, call 770-528-5364 or bit.ly/3I8gd2S.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest