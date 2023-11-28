BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Rosalynn Carter’s memorial today in Atlanta

Cobb PARKS hosts many Christmas events in Mableton

Credit: Cobb County

Credit: Cobb County

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
0 minutes ago

Gift shopping will begin at 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Nov. 29 for 12 days but closed on Sundays in Mableton.

The 12 Days of Christmas Holiday Market will continue through Dec. 9 at the Mable House Art Center, 5239 Floyd Road, Mableton.

Cobb County PARKS is the sponsor.

Many Christmas events also are scheduled at Mable House:

  • Holiday Craftstravaganza Workshop: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 29.
  • Glass Blowing - Ornaments: 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Dec. 1.
  • Mable House Lights the Night: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 1, including several free events such as the Christmas tree lighting, Parker Barker photo-ops, live entertainment, a holiday market, silent auction, gingerbread showdown, popcorn, cocoa, a candy cane hunt and a movie.
  • Paint Party - Holiday Tree: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 1.
  • Ceramic Holiday Angels Workshop: 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 2 and 9.
  • Do-It-Yourself Gift Giving for Kids: 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 2.
  • Grits, Gravestones and Grace-Writing Workshop: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 2.
  • Christmas Cupcake Creations: 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 2 for $25 for children ages 7-11.
  • The Great Holiday Cookie Swap: noon-1 p.m. Dec. 9. Bring two dozen cookies and the recipe. While free, registration is required.

For more information or to register, call 770-819-6735 or see MableHouse.org.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top