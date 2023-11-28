Cobb PARKS hosts many Christmas events in Mableton

Gift shopping will begin at 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Nov. 29 for 12 days but closed on Sundays in Mableton.
The 12 Days of Christmas Holiday Market will continue through Dec. 9 at the Mable House Art Center, 5239 Floyd Road, Mableton.
Cobb County PARKS is the sponsor.
Many Christmas events also are scheduled at Mable House:
- Holiday Craftstravaganza Workshop: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 29.
- Glass Blowing - Ornaments: 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Dec. 1.
- Mable House Lights the Night: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 1, including several free events such as the Christmas tree lighting, Parker Barker photo-ops, live entertainment, a holiday market, silent auction, gingerbread showdown, popcorn, cocoa, a candy cane hunt and a movie.
- Paint Party - Holiday Tree: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 1.
- Ceramic Holiday Angels Workshop: 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 2 and 9.
- Do-It-Yourself Gift Giving for Kids: 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 2.
- Grits, Gravestones and Grace-Writing Workshop: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 2.
- Christmas Cupcake Creations: 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 2 for $25 for children ages 7-11.
- The Great Holiday Cookie Swap: noon-1 p.m. Dec. 9. Bring two dozen cookies and the recipe. While free, registration is required.
For more information or to register, call 770-819-6735 or see MableHouse.org.
