Cobb hosts Georgia Authors Fair on Oct. 21

Books will be available for sale from authors.

Even though all author tables are filled, books authored by Cobb residents may be considered for inclusion in the catalog of the Cobb County Public Library with the submission of one copy of their book and a completed request form.

If the book takes place in Cobb County, it also will be considered for the catalog.

Copies submitted for consideration are considered donations and will not be returned.

More details on Cobb’s self-published review policy can be found at cobbcat.org.