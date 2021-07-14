ajc logo
Cobb County restaurant inspection scores

By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
39 minutes ago

Biscuits & More, 3162 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. 96/A

Crème de la Crepe, 68 N. Marietta Parkway, Marietta. 100/A

Firehouse Subs, 145 N. Marietta Parkway, Marietta. 100/A

McCray’s Tavern East Cobb, 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. 99/A

Siracusa’s NY Pizzeria, 5350 United Drive, Smyrna. 91/A

