Cobb commissioners reappoint county manager for three years

Dr. Jackie McMorris first became county manager in 2020.

Cobb County
By
1 minute ago

The Cobb County Board of Commissioners reappointed Dr. Jackie McMorris as the county manager for another three years.

The board voted in favor of her appointment unanimously with no discussion during Tuesday’s meeting. The board discussed her reappointment during executive session after Monday morning’s agenda review meeting, county spokesman Ross Cavitt said.

The contract says she will earn $350,000 a year as the chief executive officer and administrative head of the county government. Her current salary is $292,000, Cavitt said.

McMorris became the county manager in April 2020 and is the first Black woman to hold the position. Prior to that, she was the deputy county manager for three years and was the public services agency director for almost five years.

About the Author

Follow Taylor Croft on twitter

Taylor Croft is a reporter on the local news team covering Cobb County government.

