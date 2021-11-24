Christmas events announced for Marietta

Marietta Gift Shop Open House. 4-7 p.m. Dec. 1. William Root House, 80 N. Marietta Parkway, Marietta. There will be a 20% discount for your entire purchase of handcrafted gifts and mercantile goods in the refurbished 1830s log cabin. RootHouseMuseum.com

Marietta Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. 4 p.m. Dec. 2. Marietta Square. Enjoy performances by local school choruses from 4-8 p.m. Santa will make his grand entrance on a Marietta firetruck followed by the lighting of the city’s Christmas Tree at 6 p.m. Among the singing groups will be the Marietta First United Methodist Church Preschool Choir, The Walker School, Joyful Noise Band and Theatre Choir, Marietta First Baptist Church, Sawyer Road Singing Starfish, Hickory Hills Elementary Chorus, The Keheley Comets, Park Street Performing Panthers, West Side Singing Stingers, A. L. Burrus Chorus and Dunleith Dolphin Chorus. Marietta Recreation Coordinator - Special Events Emily Zillweger at 770-794-5606 and ezillweger@mariettaga.gov

Santa Letter Writing Stations: 4-6 p.m.

Festival of Trees Awards Ceremony: 5:15 p.m.

Santa’s Arrival/Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony: 6 p.m.

Mystery Photo Opportunity: 5-8 p.m.

Marietta Pilgrimage Christmas Home Tour. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 5. $25 advance (but not at tour homes), $30 day of the tour, free for volunteers. Tickets are good for either that Saturday or Sunday. Shuttle transportation will be provided. No children under age 8 will be allowed. Offered rain or shine, this 35th annual event is organized by the Marietta Welcome Center and Cobb Landmarks and Historical Society. Get a glimpse inside five private residences - each decorated for the holiday season - in the Kennesaw Avenue Historic District. Volunteers: MariettaPilgrimage.com/volunteer.html View homes: MariettaPilgrimage.com/tour-homes.html Tickets: MariettaPilgrimage.com

Bethlehem Walk. 7 p.m. Dec. 4, 7 p.m. Dec. 5, 7 a.m. Dec. 6. Free for all ages. Mountain View United Methodist Church, 2300 Jamerson Road NE, Marietta. Visit first-century Bethlehem as you walk through a busy town during the Roman census. Talk to shopkeepers and travelers. Sample the sights, sounds and smells of that time period. Your tour concludes with the viewing of the Live Nativity. facebook.com/BethlehemWalk

Drive Thru Nativity. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 11 and 12. Free. Legacy Church, 1040 Blackwell Road, Marietta. View this live experience with actors and animals acting out the story of the birth of Jesus Christ. bit.ly/3FCDyFo

Christmas Candlelight Night. 4-7 p.m. Dec. 11. $10 online or at the door. William Root House, 80 N. Marietta Parkway, Marietta. View the 1850s Christmas decorations, cooking demonstrations, live music and more in this house that is owned and operated by the Cobb Landmarks and Historical Society. RootHouseMuseum.com/candlelight.html

Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” by The Atlanta Lyric Theatre. 8 p.m. Dec. 17-18, 2 p.m. Dec. 19. $25, free for children ages 2 and younger on an adult’s lap, free parking. Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, Cobb Civic Center, 548 S. Marietta Parkway, Marietta. Based on the film with Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney, this musical adaptation features 17 songs by Berlin and a book by David Ives and Paul Blake. Box Office: 770-528-8490, AndersonTheatre.org