Chattahoochee River nonprofit receives $526K donation for trail improvements

The Chattahoochee National Park Conservancy, the philanthropic partner of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, has received a $526,000 donation — the largest in its 10-year history.

The nonprofit will use the money for rebuilding, rerouting and repairing trails in the Chattahoochee River recreation area, which spans 48 miles of the river from Lake Lanier in Buford through Gwinnett and Fulton Counties down into the city of Atlanta.

The Cathy D. Perry Trust designated those funds to go toward green space. Her trustee, Atlanta native Scott Olsen, regularly uses the park and chose to designate the funds to the conservancy.

“I wanted to make sure I was doing right by Cathy’s wishes to support a treasured greenspace,” Olsen said in a news release. “I am a significant user of the park’s trails and am regularly there with my golden retriever Charlotte. It thrills me to use these funds to help this amazing park that is so important to our community.”

The nonprofit’s leaders also aim to grow the funds through matching programs and grants.

“We are grateful to the Cathy D. Perry Trust and Scott for selecting us to be the beneficiaries of this very generous donation,” Graham Dorian, the CNPC board president, said in a news release. “Atlantans are awakening that the gem in their backyard is a National Park, and the value it brings to their physical and mental health.”