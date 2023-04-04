Big Chicken Chorus concert is April 30

The Big Chicken Chorus will hold its next concert from 3-5 p.m. April 30 at Lassiter Concert Hall, 2601 Shallowford Road, Marietta.
Among other musical groups singing will be Duly Noted, Quadraphonics, Classic Cuts and Georgia Sensation.
Prices range from free for preschool children to $25 for VIP seating.
Based in Marietta, the Big Chicken Chorus will be directed for the first time at this concert by Jonathan Riviere, a commercial music graduate of Florida State University.
At 27, Riviere already has 10 years of experience directing choral singers.
The Big Chicken Chorus has presented its spring concerts since 1986.
Order your tickets by calling 404-482-3006 or visiting BigChickenChorus.org.
More details can be found at facebook.com/BigChickenChorus.
