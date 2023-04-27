BreakingNews
Jobless claims fall again with labor market churning along
Austell’s Bloomin’ Fest is April 29

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Austell’s Bloomin’ Fest™ is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 29, with a rain date of June 18.

Admission is free to this spring festival at Legion Park, 5514 Austell Powder Springs Road, Austell.

Cash-only fees are $5 for VIP Parking and $10 for axe throwing.

Hosted by Ricketts Rhodes Events and the city of Austell, the event will benefit the House of Artists Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that is focused on providing opportunities for autistic artists.

Find out more at HouseOfArtistsFoundation.org.

Attractions will include live music, food trucks, arts/crafts vendors, face painting, giant bubbles, bouncy houses, sip-n-paint, game trucks, chalk art, corn holes and puzzles.

Bring your lawn chairs and blankets.

No coolers or outside food will be allowed, but service animals are welcome.

More details can be found at bit.ly/3KwHv2v, RickettsRhodes.com, BloominFest.com or facebook.com/events/1145250349477743.

For tickets, go to eventbrite.com/e/2023-bloomin-festtm-tickets-502673609297.

