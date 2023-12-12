Acworth police collect toys by Dec. 14

A Cobb County police department is hoping to make Christmas brighter and merrier for families in need.
The Acworth Police Community Foundation Toy Drive continues until Dec. 14 for the Acworth Police Christmas Shop for the city’s families in need.
To contribute to the city’s toy drive, donate unwrapped toys.
Leave donations at the police department, 4440 Acworth Industrial Drive, anytime from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Monday and Friday.
Drop-off bins can be found at partnering businesses.
See the list at facebook.com/AcworthPolice.
City businesses can request bin boxes by emailing emistretta@acworth.org.
