BreakingNews
Gainesville High baseball player dies after accidental batting cage head injury

Acworth police collect toys by Dec. 14

For the Acworth Police Christmas Shop, the Acworth Police Community Foundation Toy Drive continues until Dec. 14 for the city's families in need. (Courtesy of Acworth Police Department)

Credit: Acworth Police Department

Combined ShapeCaption
For the Acworth Police Christmas Shop, the Acworth Police Community Foundation Toy Drive continues until Dec. 14 for the city's families in need. (Courtesy of Acworth Police Department)

Credit: Acworth Police Department

Credit: Acworth Police Department

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
1 hour ago

A Cobb County police department is hoping to make Christmas brighter and merrier for families in need.

The Acworth Police Community Foundation Toy Drive continues until Dec. 14 for the Acworth Police Christmas Shop for the city’s families in need.

To contribute to the city’s toy drive, donate unwrapped toys.

Leave donations at the police department, 4440 Acworth Industrial Drive, anytime from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Monday and Friday.

Drop-off bins can be found at partnering businesses.

See the list at facebook.com/AcworthPolice.

City businesses can request bin boxes by emailing emistretta@acworth.org.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top
sa