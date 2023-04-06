Acworth Art Fest is April 15-16

The Acworth Art Fest will take place on Main St. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 15 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 16, with more than 85 artisans.
Splash Festivals and the city of Acworth will host the event.
Artists from around the Southeast have been invited to showcase their paintings, folk art, photography, pottery, yard art, jewelry, metal sculpture, culinary treats and more.
The weekend happenings will include the Kidz Zone with children’s activities and surprises, live entertainment and a Food Court.
For more information or to volunteer, visit SplashFestivals.com.
