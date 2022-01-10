Hamburger icon
7-year-old girl with autism killed in Acworth hit-and-run

The child’s parents did not know she left her home, according to Cobb County police. She was hit while walking in the eastbound lane of New McEver Road.
Cobb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 1 hour ago

A 7-year-old girl with autism was killed in a hit-and-run collision Sunday night while walking near her Acworth home, police said.

The child’s parents did not know she left her home and was hit in the eastbound lane of New McEver Road, according to Cobb County police. Her body was discovered about 10:16 p.m. on the southern edge of the road, east of McEver Woods Drive, police said in a news release.

Her name was not released.

Investigators are searching for a vehicle with front-end damage that left a University of Alabama vanity plate at the scene. Police believe they are looking for a passenger vehicle but did not provide a more specific description.

The vehicle might have damage to one or both of its headlights. It is missing a “Rammer Jammer” plate, according to police.

ExplorePolice, GBI investigate shooting at Norcross extended stay hotel

The hit-and-run remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cobb police at 770-499-3987.

Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

