BREAKING: Police, GBI investigate shooting at Norcross extended stay hotel

Norcross police and GBI agents were on the scene Monday at the HomeTowne Studios Atlanta on Jimmy Carter Boulevard.
Norcross police and GBI agents were on the scene Monday at the HomeTowne Studios Atlanta on Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

Norcross police and GBI agents are on the scene of a shooting investigation at an extended stay hotel on Monday morning.

A body bag could be seen outside a row of rooms at the HomeTowne Studios Atlanta on Jimmy Carter Boulevard just south of Buford Highway. A medical examiner was also at the scene.

Norcross police are not releasing any details as the GBI is taking lead in the investigation, an officer at the scene told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer at the scene to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

