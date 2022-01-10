BREAKING: Police, GBI investigate shooting at Norcross extended stay hotel

Norcross police and GBI agents are on the scene of a shooting investigation at an extended stay hotel on Monday morning.
A body bag could be seen outside a row of rooms at the HomeTowne Studios Atlanta on Jimmy Carter Boulevard just south of Buford Highway. A medical examiner was also at the scene.
Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM
Norcross police are not releasing any details as the GBI is taking lead in the investigation, an officer at the scene told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer at the scene to learn more.
Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM
