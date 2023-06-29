X

4th of July celebrations to sparkle in Cobb

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
31 minutes ago

Independence Day events around Cobb County will provide patriotic parades, carnivals, fairs, fireworks and more.

Here are some of the festivities to choose from:

July 3, 6-10 p.m.: Kennesaw’s Salute to America: 2829 Cherokee St., Kennesaw. Enjoy live music, food vendors and children’s activities at this free event. Fireworks can be viewed at 9:30 p.m. from Adams Park, Depot Park and Main Street. Find more information and table reservations at kennesaw-ga.gov/SaluteToAmerica.

July 4, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Marietta’s Fourth in the Park Celebration: Marietta Square, 39-75 E. Park Square, Marietta. The free annual Let Freedom Ring parade begins at 10 a.m., followed by an arts and craft show, food vendors, children’s games and concerts. The fireworks display begins around 9:30 p.m. More information on the parade route and schedule can be found at mariettaga.gov/194/Fourth-of-July-Celebration. The Marietta History Center is selling a limited number of tables in front of its building, providing views of the fireworks. Tables are limited and can be purchased at MariettaHistory.org.

July 4, 4-10 p.m.: Acworth July 4th Concert & Fireworks: Cauble Park, 4425 Beach St., Acworth. Celebrate with live music, and see the fireworks display overlooking the waters of Lake Acworth at this free annual event. Music begins at 5:30 p.m., and the fireworks display will start at about 9:30 p.m. More information can be found at AcworthTourism.org/events/july-4th-concert-and-fireworks.

July 4, 6-10 p.m.: Powder Springs 4th of July Celebration: Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Drive, Powder Springs. Celebrate Independence Day starting at 6 p.m. with a free car show, food vendors, two live bands, children’s activities and more. At 9:30 p.m., the fireworks show begins. More information can be found at CityOfPowderSprings.org/873/4th-of-July-Celebration.

