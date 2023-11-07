Young People’s Concerts scheduled for Clayton State University

Clayton County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
38 minutes ago

A series of Young People’s Concerts are slated for Spivey Hall, 2000 Clayton State Blvd., Morrow, during November.

Tickets are $5 advance or $7 walk-up.

  • Nov. 8, 10:45 a.m.: Georgia Ensemble Theatre presents “Junie B. Jones, the Musical.” tinyurl.com/yep5y2mc
  • Nov. 9, 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.: Atlanta Brassworks presents “Disney Magic.” tinyurl.com/em6z7arx
  • Nov. 14, 11:15 a.m.: Roger Day presents “Get Your Brain in Gear.” tinyurl.com/mp3kpu7b
  • Nov. 14, 7 p.m.: Intercollegiate Treble Choir Festival presented by Clayton State University’s Department of Film, Communication and Performing Arts. Free with ticket. tinyurl.com/mzmb8946
  • Nov. 16, 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.: Georgia Tech Glee Club. tinyurl.com/57dy2spk

