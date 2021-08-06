ajc logo
Southside

Clayton County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
44 minutes ago
  • Jonesboro Outdoor Movie Night: “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” (PG-13, 2017). 7 p.m. doors open, 7:30 p.m. movie Aug. 15. Free. Lee Street Park, 155 Lee St., Jonesboro. JonesboroGa.com/CityEvents.aspx
  • Live Beyond Expectations. 1:30-2:30 p.m. Aug. 17. Free. Fayette Senior Services, The Life Enrichment Center, 4 Center Drive, Fayetteville. Join Mary Blumberg of the Atlanta Regional Commission for an insider’s introduction to the ARC’s new Live Beyond Expectations Regional Strategic Plan. Registration: 770-461-0813 or email register@fayss.org (include name, phone number and event title) Fayss.org
  • Enjoy Senoia. 1:30-2:30 p.m. Aug. 18. Free. Fayette Senior Services, The Gathering Place, 203 McIntosh Trail, Peachtree City. Learn from the Senoia Area Historical Society History Museum about the origin of the town name, how it became a bustling town in the 1900s and then again in the 2000s and some of Senoia’s special townspeople. Registration: 770-461-0813 or email register@fayss.org (include name, phone number and event title) Fayss.org

