Woodstock’s Art on the Green is Oct. 7-8

Woodstock’s Art on the Green is Oct. 7 and 8 on the city’s Event Green, 111 Elm St.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 7 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 8.

Local artists around North Georgia will gather in Woodstock to display their art, including paintings, mixed media, photography, hand-crafted jewelry and eccentric gifts.

For details, contact Visual Arts Education Manager Harmony Reid at harmony@woodstockarts.org or visit WoodstockArts.org/events/art-on-the-green-fall/2023-10-07.