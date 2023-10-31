Woodstock voters to decide on $24M parks bond

Extending from Trickum Road down to the Woodlands, the park is proposed to offer paddle launches, boardwalks, treehouses, viewing platforms, disc golf, dog park space and picnic areas.

The money also would be used to expand the city’s trail networks, including the Little River Park Trail, the Rubes Creek South and West Trails, the Neese and Arnold Mill Trail and the beginning of the city’s water trail system.

If approved, the bond money will cover the costs of acquiring properties, construction, reconstruction, capital maintenance and improvements to facilities and related infrastructure such as playgrounds, bicycle lanes and safety lighting.

Senior citizens, who are exempt from city property taxes, also will be exempt from taxes associated with this new bond if approved.

For more information, visit the city’s Parks and Recreation Department at woodstock.recdesk.com/Community/Page?pageId=26047.