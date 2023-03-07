Woodstock Summer Concert Series lineup announced

Woodstock Mayor Michael Caldwell has announced the lineup for the free Season of Woodstock Summer Concert Series at 7:30-10 p.m. at the Northside Hospital-Cherokee Amphitheater, 101 Arnold Mill Road, Woodstock.
- May 13: country singer-songwriter Craig Morgan, with hits like “Redneck Yacht Club” and “International Harvester.”
- June 10: musician and actor Rick Springfield, with his Grammy-winning number-one hit “Jessie’s Girl.”
- July 8: Uptown Funk will perform the music of Bruno Mars.
- Aug. 12: Completely Unchained will perform Van Halen’s greatest hits.
- Sept. 9: Southern rock icons Drivin N Cryin will play their original hits like “Fly Me Courageous” and “Straight to Hell.”
For information on sponsorship, contact Woodstock Special Events Coordinator Marybeth Stockdale at 770-592-6000 ext. 1952.
Additional details will be announced online at WoodstockConcertSeries.com in the coming weeks.
