Woodstock Summer Concert Series lineup announced

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Woodstock Mayor Michael Caldwell has announced the lineup for the free Season of Woodstock Summer Concert Series at 7:30-10 p.m. at the Northside Hospital-Cherokee Amphitheater, 101 Arnold Mill Road, Woodstock.

  • May 13: country singer-songwriter Craig Morgan, with hits like “Redneck Yacht Club” and “International Harvester.”
  • June 10: musician and actor Rick Springfield, with his Grammy-winning number-one hit “Jessie’s Girl.”
  • July 8: Uptown Funk will perform the music of Bruno Mars.
  • Aug. 12: Completely Unchained will perform Van Halen’s greatest hits.
  • Sept. 9: Southern rock icons Drivin N Cryin will play their original hits like “Fly Me Courageous” and “Straight to Hell.”

For information on sponsorship, contact Woodstock Special Events Coordinator Marybeth Stockdale at 770-592-6000 ext. 1952.

Additional details will be announced online at WoodstockConcertSeries.com in the coming weeks.

