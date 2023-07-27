Woodstock seeks input for Public Art Plan

Woodstock city officials are seeking community input on the city’s Public Art Plan.

This summer community engagement is underway to be followed by public art plan writing from August through October, community review of recommendations in October and community presentation of the final public art plan in December.

Anyone who lives, works or invests in Woodstock is encouraged to be involved in shaping the Public Art Plan.

The one-question Woodstock Treasure Survey can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/RW7L7YL.

A more expansive survey is available at surveymonkey.com/r/58CW2GF.

Find details at PublicArtWoodstock.com.