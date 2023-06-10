X

Woodstock receives regional grant of $176K

Credit: City of Woodstock

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

The Atlanta Regional Commission recently awarded the city of Woodstock a $176,000 grant for the Highway 92 Development Standards Study which seeks to establish new development standards along Ga. 92.

“This year’s Livable Centers Initiative grant recipients demonstrate how innovative and bold thinking can transform communities and improve quality of life across the Atlanta region,” said Samyukth Shenbaga, managing director of Community Development at ARC.

Goals for the Woodstock grant are to pave the way for future economic growth through intuitive/user-friendly standards, intentional architectural design, incorporation of affordable/diverse housing options and improved walkability.

The study also will include a Housing Rehabilitation Program Strategy to retain legacy residents and preserve affordable housing resources.

Upon the study’s completion, the city of Woodstock will be eligible to apply for federal transportation funding for projects like corridor improvements and pedestrian infrastructure.

Woodstock is one of 10 communities across metro Atlanta to receive a grant.

Others include the Atlanta Airport, Upper Westside and Cumberland Community Improvement Districts (CIDs), the cities of Fairburn, Lawrenceville, Sandy Springs and Stone Mountain, the town of Tyrone and Douglas County.

Established in 1999 by the ARC, the LCI program helps the region’s communities envision and build healthy, mixed-use, mixed-income developments that help reduce vehicle miles traveled and improve air quality, according to an ARC statement.

For more information about the city of Woodstock, visit woodstockga.gov and about the ARC grants, go to bit.ly/3qfno2k.

