Woodstock reaffirms wearing face masks in city buildings

The Woodstock City Council has reaffirmed its policy requiring city employees and members of the public to wear face coverings in municipal buildings.
The passage of a face mask resolution was necessary after the council repealed its March 16 emergency declaration in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Brian Kemp has since declared a statewide state of emergency, so the city’s declaration can now be repealed, staff said.
To ensure the face coverings policy continues, the resolution requires masks in public areas, meetings and spaces such as elevators or restrooms where distancing cannot be maintained.
The city said it will provide masks to anyone who does not have one and take reasonable steps to accommodate those unable to comply because of physical disability or breathing issues. It also acknowledges a CDC recommendation that children under two should never wear face masks.