Woodstock is accepting vendor applications for Farm Fresh Market

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

The Woodstock Farm Fresh Market is accepting vendor applications for this year’s market season.

The application is available online at VisitWoodstockga.com/farm-fresh-market.

Hard copies may be found at the Woodstock Visitors Center, 8588 Main St., Woodstock at Dean’s Store.

This year the Woodstock Farm Fresh Market will be celebrating its 15th anniversary.

The market will be open 8:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday from April 22 to Dec. 30 on Market Street in downtown Woodstock.

The market is sponsored by Synovus.

