Woodstock hires fire chief

The city of Woodstock has hired Shane Dobson as fire chief.
Dobson’s first day with Woodstock Fire & Rescue will be April 24.
“To have started his career in Woodstock and be able to capstone his career as chief of the department where he started is really special,” said City Manager Jeff Moon.
“I know that he will be able to build on the outstanding work that Chief Soumas has done in his 34 years with the City of Woodstock,” Moon added.
Dobson began his firefighting career with the city of Woodstock when he was hired as a firefighter in 1993.
He returns to the city with 30 years of experience - most recently with the Roswell Fire Department and DeKalb Fire & Rescue.
The department is hiring firefighters and EMTs.
Learn more and apply online at woodstockga.gov/jobs.
