Woodstock adopts social media policy for city staff

These are among the points of a social media policy recently approved by the City Council. It reminds employees that as public servants, they are generally held to higher standards of conduct, professionalism and ethics than the general public.

“Certain social media activity that may be tolerated or even acceptable in the private sector may nevertheless constitute a violation of this policy," the draft policy said. City workers shouldn’t post anything that could raise questions about “their ability to objectively perform any essential function of their job.”