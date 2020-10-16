X

Woodstock adopts social media policy for city staff

The Woodstock City Council has adopted a social media policy for city employees reminding them that as public servants, they're generally held to higher standards than the general public. (Photo credit: Pexels / Pixabay.com)

Credit: Pexels / Pixabay.com

By David Ibata for the AJC

Woodstock city personnel can have personal social media accounts, but only on their own time and posting no content they have access to at work, and they should be mindful what they say and post.

These are among the points of a social media policy recently approved by the City Council. It reminds employees that as public servants, they are generally held to higher standards of conduct, professionalism and ethics than the general public.

“Certain social media activity that may be tolerated or even acceptable in the private sector may nevertheless constitute a violation of this policy," the draft policy said. City workers shouldn’t post anything that could raise questions about “their ability to objectively perform any essential function of their job.”

