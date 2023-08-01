Stricter security to strengthen Cherokee’s online portal

Cherokee County’s online portal, used for planning and zoning documents, is undergoing a revitalization effort.

The county’s Information Technology Services Department is implementing more stringent security protocols and redeveloping the platform for a more user-friendly experience.

“Cherokee Status and CityView are great tools that allow residents access to development applications and supporting documents, purchase GIS tiles, calculate permit fees and other tasks from the comfort of their home,” said Community Development Agency Director Brantley Day.

“While you can still access these documents by creating a free CityView account, the experience may be different, and we ask for your patience as the ITS department completes this project,” Day added.

To create a free CityView account, visit cityview.cherokeega.com, click sign in and then register.

Anyone with questions may call the county’s Community Development Agency at 678-493-6077.