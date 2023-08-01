BreakingNews
BREAKING: Feds cite Georgia actions in today's Trump indictment

Stricter security to strengthen Cherokee’s online portal

Credit: Cherokee County

Credit: Cherokee County

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
34 minutes ago
X

Cherokee County’s online portal, used for planning and zoning documents, is undergoing a revitalization effort.

The county’s Information Technology Services Department is implementing more stringent security protocols and redeveloping the platform for a more user-friendly experience.

“Cherokee Status and CityView are great tools that allow residents access to development applications and supporting documents, purchase GIS tiles, calculate permit fees and other tasks from the comfort of their home,” said Community Development Agency Director Brantley Day.

“While you can still access these documents by creating a free CityView account, the experience may be different, and we ask for your patience as the ITS department completes this project,” Day added.

To create a free CityView account, visit cityview.cherokeega.com, click sign in and then register.

Anyone with questions may call the county’s Community Development Agency at 678-493-6077.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Democratic former state lawmakers subpoenaed in Fulton's Trump probe2h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Fulton sheriff says he’s ready for possible Trump indictment
3h ago

Credit: AP

Trump has now been indicted in a third case. Here's where all the investigations stand
1h ago

Trump indicted: How Georgia case compares to DOJ and New York probes
18m ago

Trump indicted: How Georgia case compares to DOJ and New York probes
18m ago

Credit: AP

FULL COVERAGE: Donald Trump Washington indictment
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Woodstock

Woodstock seeks input for Public Art Plan
Cherokee hot dog fundraiser is Aug. 3
Canton Theatre hosts concerts, movies
Featured

Credit: AP

Donald Trump indictment - Full coverage
What’s an Indictment? Here’s what to know
New scores: How’d your school do on the 2023 Georgia Milestones tests?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top