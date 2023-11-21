New blankets, socks requested for seniors for Christmas

Cherokee Recreation and Parks Agency is collecting items for its annual community outreach program named Hugs in a Blanket.
Participants are asked to donate a new blanket, a new pair of slipper socks and a caring note for Cherokee seniors residing in nursing homes.
Cherokee Recreation and Parks will accept donations through Dec. 13.
Gifts can be dropped off at The WREC, 7545 Main St., Building 200, Woodstock; the Cherokee County Aquatic Center, 1200 Wellstar Way, Canton and the L.B. Buzz Ahrens Recreation Center at Cherokee Veterans Park, 7345 Cumming Highway, Canton.
Except Nov. 23-24 for Thanksgiving, drop-off times are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call Cherokee Recreation and Parks at 770-924-7768 or visit PlayCherokee.org.
