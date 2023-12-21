Library expansion due to be completed in early 2024

Sequoyah Regional Library System officials announced that construction of the Hickory Flat Public Library Renovation and Expansion project, which broke ground in January, is scheduled to be completed early next year.
New building pads will extend the square footage of the building for expanded youth, programming and teen spaces.
The finished renovation will include an addition of 7,800 square feet to the building.
With an expanded and renovated library facility, the SRLS community will have more space for books and technology; larger areas for programs, meetings, collaboration and creation; and additional seating for study and quiet reading.
The Hickory Flat Public Library building at 2740 E. Cherokee Drive, Canton, is closed for the entirety of the construction.
Community members can still access SRLS programs and services by visiting any of the neighboring libraries in Cherokee, Pickens and Gilmer counties.
Designed by CAS Architecture, the Hickory Flat Library Renovation and Expansion construction is being completed by Hollandsworth Construction.
Continue to visit sequoyahregionallibrary.org/hflproject for updates and announcements about this project.
