Holly Springs named Tree City USA

In order to receive this prestigious recognition, the City had to meet the program’s four requirements, developing or maintaining a tree board or department and tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

The City’s Tree Commission already has its eyes on their 2021 designation, as they hosted their annual Arbor Day event in February of this year giving away Crape Myrtle, Dogwood, Redbud, Catalpa, and White Oak seedlings.