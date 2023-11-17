Donations for seniors due through Dec. 2 for Christmas

Drop-off times are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 18 and Dec. 2, but the office is closed Nov. 23-24.

All donated items should be new, unwrapped and placed in a reusable holiday bag.

In effect for more than 20 years, the program serves an average of more than 250 seniors.

For more information, contact Cherokee County Senior Services at 770-345-3025 or email bmkiser@cherokeega.com.