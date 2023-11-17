Donations for seniors due through Dec. 2 for Christmas

Cherokee County Senior Services is accepting donations for its annual Adopt-A-Senior program.
Requested Christmas gifts include flashlights with batteries, $30 gift cards to local grocery stores, reacher/grabber tools, stamps, small boxes of chocolate and nonperishable items such as toiletries, lip balm, tissues and lotions.
Through Dec. 2, gifts can be dropped off at the Cherokee County Senior Center, 1001 Univeter Road, Canton.
Drop-off times are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 18 and Dec. 2, but the office is closed Nov. 23-24.
All donated items should be new, unwrapped and placed in a reusable holiday bag.
In effect for more than 20 years, the program serves an average of more than 250 seniors.
For more information, contact Cherokee County Senior Services at 770-345-3025 or email bmkiser@cherokeega.com.
About the Author
Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution